Naegleria fowleri, popularly known as brain-eating amoeba, has caused the second death in just 3 months' time. A Florida-based man contracted the infection while trying to clean his nose with tap water. In December, another man from South Korea died due to the disease, and it is believed that he got infected during his trip to Thailand. Here is a look at how the amoeba infects, its symptoms and other relevant details.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}