Peel Region Police have arrested one more person in connection with a violent altercation that occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, on November 3, the police said on Saturday (local time).
According to an official statement from Peel Region Police, investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged another individual involved in the violent demonstration at a Brampton Mandir.