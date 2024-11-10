Hello User
Brampton Hindu temple attack: Police arrest another suspect in connection with altercation

Brampton Hindu temple attack: Police arrest another suspect in connection with altercation

Livemint

Peel Region Police have arrested an additional suspect linked to a violent incident at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, on November 3. 

The investigation is being conducted by the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team.

Peel Region Police have arrested one more person in connection with a violent altercation that occurred at a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, on November 3, the police said on Saturday (local time).

According to an official statement from Peel Region Police, investigators from the 21 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau and Strategic Investigation Team (SIT) have arrested and charged another individual involved in the violent demonstration at a Brampton Mandir.

(This is a developing story)

(With inputs from ANI)

