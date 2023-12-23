Brand deals dry up for Meghan Markle; Prince Harry’s wife blames Royal Family’s ‘vendetta’: Reports
Meghan Markle faces career hurdles as major brands express reluctance to associate with her and Prince Harry due to potential risk to their ties with the Royal Family.
Meghan Markle, once a celebrated actress, now faces hurdles in her career after her Royal association. Her talent agency is encountering difficulties in securing opportunities for her. This situation arises as major brands express reluctance to associate with Markle and Prince Harry, fearing potential risk to their ties with the Royal Family.