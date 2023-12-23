Hello User
Brand deals dry up for Meghan Markle; Prince Harry's wife blames Royal Family's 'vendetta': Reports

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Meghan Markle faces career hurdles as major brands express reluctance to associate with her and Prince Harry due to potential risk to their ties with the Royal Family.

Meghan Markle arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California, on November 16, 2023. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR / AFP)

Meghan Markle, once a celebrated actress, now faces hurdles in her career after her Royal association. Her talent agency is encountering difficulties in securing opportunities for her. This situation arises as major brands express reluctance to associate with Markle and Prince Harry, fearing potential risk to their ties with the Royal Family.

The Royal couple apparently believe that members of the Royal Family are deliberately blocking brand deals for them, The Daily Express earlier reported citing sources.

Also Read: Royal Family did not allow Meghan Markle to say certain dialogues in ‘Suits’, read scripts before shooting

“There’s a general feeling that there has been a vendetta waged against them," the publication quoted the source as saying. “There have been talks held with high profile brands that didn’t lead to anything but should have done. Those brands then actively courted other members of the family."

Also Read: Kate Middleton can’t trust Prince Harry-Meghan Markle anymore, new book says

“Both Harry and Meghan often wore Dior and were at one point huge fans of the brand," the source added. “Then the focus shifted towards Camilla and other members of the family. To add salt to the wounds, the actress playing Kate Middleton was announced as the new face of the brand. It was all very suspicious timing."

Also Read: When Tyler Perry became Meghan Markle’s ‘therapist’ after Prince Harry’s wife left Royal duties

Harry-Meghan's ‘comeback’ unlikely

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, in her 'LA Diaries' on TalkTV, dismissed claims of a 'comeback' for the couple. She referred to a recent US Weekly cover featuring them as misleading. The duo's current standing starkly contrasts with their earlier popularity.

Also Read: King Charles tried to ‘control’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle by slapping financial sanctions: Report

Their year has been marked by setbacks. Spotify terminated Meghan's podcast deal after just 12 episodes. Additionally, their charity, the Archewell Foundation, witnessed a significant decline in donations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
