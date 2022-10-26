Miss Sri Lanka pageant, which was the first such event, ended up in a physical fight between the guests. The event, which was held in New York's Staten Island was attended by around 300 guests. Staten Island in New York is home to many Sri Lankans who migrated to the United States (US). The event was organized to help their country during this “difficult condition," according to the organizers.

Miss Sri Lanka New York after party - video 2 pic.twitter.com/sp94xPe4lK — Under The Coconut Tree (@Toddy_Lad) October 23, 2022

Men and women can be seen raising blows in the video, which went viral on social media platforms. The reasons which triggered the clash are still not clear and multiple arrests have been made in the incident.

The organizers of the event also claimed that none of the 14 contestants of the pageant were involved in the brawl.

The Sri Lankan citizens reacted with anger on social media platforms and alleged that such people dishonor the name of the country, which is currently battling with so many crises. Last year, Mrs. Sri Lanka was arrested for snatching the crown from the head of her rival claiming that she should be disqualified as she was divorced.

Some social media users called the basic nature of such people “violent" while some called the incident “utterly disgraceful" and demanded action against the people involved in such incidents.

Miss Sri Lanka New York Angelia Gunasekara was crowned at the pageant, held to raise funds for the country's cancer hospital.

In other news from Sri Lanka, the country on Monday pardoned and released three Tamil rebels who tried to assassinate Sri Lanka's first woman head of state.

The three were serving a 30-year sentence for organizing a deadly suicide bombing in the lead-up to the 1999 presidential race, during the island's decades-long ethnic war.

Former president Chandrika Kumaratunga lost her right eye in the incident but survived the attack.