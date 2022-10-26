Brawl at Miss Sri Lanka pageant, multiple arrested: Video

Miss Sri Lanka pageant, which was the first such event, ended up in a physical fight between the guests. The event, which was held in New York's Staten Island was attended by around 300 guests. Staten Island in New York is home to many Sri Lankans who migrated to the United States (US). The event was organized to help their country during this “difficult condition," according to the organizers.

