Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots

Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 07:31 AM IST
- Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil
The Brazilian government announced Wednesday it was negotiating the purchase of 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Russia and India, after regulators made it easier for the treatments to win emergency-use authorizations.
Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil, the second-hardest-hit country after the US, with more than 226,000 deaths from Covid-19.
US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise3 min read . 08:20 AM IST
New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Mexican president recovering well from Covid 191 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year1 min read . 07:44 AM IST
Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage
Brazil's health surveillance agency said it would no longer require final Phase 3 trials to be carried out in Brazil, clearing the way for the emergency authorization of the vaccinations.
The health ministry said it is meeting from representatives from Russia and India on Friday to finalize details of a deal, which would see some 18 million doses delivered this month, and 12 million more in March.
The move comes after The Lancet medical journal this week published results showing Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- to be safe and 91.6 percent effective, allaying concerns over transparency.
Brazil began vaccinations January 17, starting with medical workers, the indigenous population and the elderly.
With 212 million inhabitants, Brazil has suffered an average of 1,062 deaths and 50,000 cases per day in the past week.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.