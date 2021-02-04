OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots
Picture of vials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease. (AFP)
Picture of vials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease. (AFP)

Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 07:31 AM IST AFP

  • Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil

The Brazilian government announced Wednesday it was negotiating the purchase of 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Russia and India, after regulators made it easier for the treatments to win emergency-use authorizations.

Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil, the second-hardest-hit country after the US, with more than 226,000 deaths from Covid-19.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed off on legislation extending the accord on Friday, meaning that the treaty -- signed by then-president Barack Obama in 2010 -- will run until February 5, 2026.

US extends New START nuclear treaty with Russia as rifts rise

3 min read . 08:20 AM IST
'Bhavishya' has now been functioning as a mandatory platform for processing Pension & related benefits of Central Civil Pensioners with effect from January 1, 2017.

New pension policy for central civil pensioners? Govt says no such proposal

1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador

Mexican president recovering well from Covid 19

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to US President Joe Biden.

Fauci warns Americans to skip Super Bowl parties this year

1 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Brazil's health surveillance agency said it would no longer require final Phase 3 trials to be carried out in Brazil, clearing the way for the emergency authorization of the vaccinations.

The health ministry said it is meeting from representatives from Russia and India on Friday to finalize details of a deal, which would see some 18 million doses delivered this month, and 12 million more in March.

The move comes after The Lancet medical journal this week published results showing Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- to be safe and 91.6 percent effective, allaying concerns over transparency.

Brazil began vaccinations January 17, starting with medical workers, the indigenous population and the elderly.

With 212 million inhabitants, Brazil has suffered an average of 1,062 deaths and 50,000 cases per day in the past week.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout