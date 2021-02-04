Subscribe
All rights reserved.

Home >News >World >Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots
Picture of vials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease.

Brazil aims to buy 30 million Sputnik V, Covaxin shots

1 min read . 07:31 AM IST AFP

  • Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil

The Brazilian government announced Wednesday it was negotiating the purchase of 30 million coronavirus vaccine doses from Russia and India, after regulators made it easier for the treatments to win emergency-use authorizations.

Until now, only the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot and China's CoronaVac have been permitted in Brazil, the second-hardest-hit country after the US, with more than 226,000 deaths from Covid-19.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Brazil's health surveillance agency said it would no longer require final Phase 3 trials to be carried out in Brazil, clearing the way for the emergency authorization of the vaccinations.

The health ministry said it is meeting from representatives from Russia and India on Friday to finalize details of a deal, which would see some 18 million doses delivered this month, and 12 million more in March.

The move comes after The Lancet medical journal this week published results showing Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- to be safe and 91.6 percent effective, allaying concerns over transparency.

Brazil began vaccinations January 17, starting with medical workers, the indigenous population and the elderly.

With 212 million inhabitants, Brazil has suffered an average of 1,062 deaths and 50,000 cases per day in the past week.

