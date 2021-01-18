Brazil approves emergency use of AstraZeneca, Sinovac vaccines against Covid-19

The only other vaccine the government has purchased, AstraZeneca’s, has yet to arrive in Brazil. Fiocruz, which will produce the shot locally, had forecast it would have doses ready just in February and a last minute push to get ready-made vaccines from India, announced by the health ministry last week, failed. A plane expected to fetch 2 million doses in Mumbai was diverted to deploy oxygen to the Northern city of Manaus instead, while the flight to India remains on hold.