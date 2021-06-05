OPEN APP
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards.

