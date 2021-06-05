Subscribe
Home >News >World >Brazil approves imports of India's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V covid vaccines

Brazil approves imports of India's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V covid vaccines

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia,
1 min read . 08:37 AM IST Reuters

  • Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday voted to approve imports of Russia's Sputnik V and India's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccines, but with conditions on both.

The 4-1 vote by Anvisa's board follows rulings in April to reject Brazilian states' request for Sputnik V due to a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness, and in March to reject Covaxin because it did not meet Anvisa's manufacturing standards.

