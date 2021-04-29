OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brazil begins to make own Covid-19 vaccine

Brazil's Sao Paulo-based Butantan Institute, a state-run medical research facility, on Wednesday began to manufacture ButanVac, the first Brazilian vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19), state governor Joao Doria announced.

"It will be the first vaccine manufactured entirely in Brazil, without the need to import raw materials," Doria said during a press conference at the institute, which is funded by the state government.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Production began on the first of an expected 18 million doses by mid-July, though Brazil's Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) is yet to authorise the vaccine.

The institute also makes and packages the CoronaVac vaccine developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac Life Sciences. CoronaVac has been applied since January 17 as part of Brazil's vaccination campaign against the coronavirus.

"In the first half of July, it will be ready for use as soon as Anvisa authorises it. Production of ButanVac can reach 100 million or 150 million doses by the end of the year," said Doria.

Anvisa on Tuesday requested more documentation from the institute before authorising the start of human trials of ButanVac.

"We hope for a sense of urgency from Anvisa," said Doria, whose state is the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Butantan, the main manufacturer of influenza vaccines in the Southern Hemisphere and the leading supplier of the Brazilian Ministry of Health, represents 85 per cent of the international consortium involved in researching the new vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall in GuwahatiPremium Premium

Day after 6.4 magnitude earthquake, Assam's Sonitput hit by six jolts

1 min read . 06:53 AM IST
BMC paste a notice on the entrance of COVID-19 Vaccination Centre in MMRC Dedicated COVID Health Centre notifying stoppage of vaccination due to vaccine shortage at Ketkipada, Dahisar, in Mumbai,Premium Premium

Covid vaccine shortage: 40 vaccination centres to remain shut in Mumbai today

1 min read . 07:06 AM IST
A medical worker holds up a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccinePremium Premium

Brazil says Russia's Sputnik V vaccine supply carried live cold virus

2 min read . 06:03 AM IST
Russian military aircraft will deliver more than 22 tonnes of equipment, including 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine to IndiaPremium Premium

Russia sending oxygen concentrators, ventilators to India as Covid aid

1 min read . 05:48 AM IST

The Sao Paulo government said 1,800 volunteers will take part in the first and second phases of human trials, once authorised.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout