Brazil Court Orders Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to Submit to Questioning on Riot

Crowds of Mr. Bolsonaro’s supporters lay siege to Brazil’s top government buildings on Jan. 8 in protest over his loss in the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They smashed windows and damaged some of the country’s most prized artworks. The riots drew parallels with the U.S. Capitol attack two years earlier. President da Silva and many of his supporters have described the attack as an attempt to overthrow his government.