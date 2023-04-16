Brazil Court Orders Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro to Submit to Questioning on Riot
- Probe focuses on conservative’s possible role in January violence
Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to submit to questioning by federal police on the storming of Congress, the presidential palace and the court’s own headquarters by hundreds of his supporters earlier this year.
Brazil’s Supreme Court ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to submit to questioning by federal police on the storming of Congress, the presidential palace and the court’s own headquarters by hundreds of his supporters earlier this year.
The court order is part of an investigation into the possible role of Mr. Bolsonaro and his supporters in the attacks. About two weeks ago the conservative returned to Brazil after staying in Florida since the end of last year.
The court order is part of an investigation into the possible role of Mr. Bolsonaro and his supporters in the attacks. About two weeks ago the conservative returned to Brazil after staying in Florida since the end of last year.
Crowds of Mr. Bolsonaro’s supporters lay siege to Brazil’s top government buildings on Jan. 8 in protest over his loss in the presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They smashed windows and damaged some of the country’s most prized artworks. The riots drew parallels with the U.S. Capitol attack two years earlier. President da Silva and many of his supporters have described the attack as an attempt to overthrow his government.
The Supreme Court said Friday that it was giving Mr. Bolsonaro 10 days to turn up for questioning on the riots. If Mr. Bolsonaro refuses and can’t present a legitimate reason for his absence, he could face arrest, according to an official close to the investigation.
Mr. Bolsonaro, who didn’t respond to requests for comment, has previously denied wrongdoing, saying he condemned any attack on public property.
In an interview with The Wall Street Journal in February in Orlando, Fla., the army captain turned politician ridiculed allegations that the protests represented a coup attempt. “Coup? What coup? Where was the commander? Where were the troops, where were the bombs?" he asked.
While Mr. Bolsonaro was in Florida at the time of the riots, prosecutors have accused the conservative of setting the stage for the attacks by riling his supporters and leading them to believe that October’s presidential election had been stolen. Hundreds of his supporters remain in police custody over the attacks.
Mr. Bolsonaro spent much of his four years in office raising allegations of fraud in Brazil’s electronic-voting system, polarizing much of the country.
After narrowly losing October’s vote, Mr. Bolsonaro largely disappeared from the public eye, before flying to Florida. There, he met with supporters of former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Mr. Bolsonaro in October’s election.
Mr. Bolsonaro’s long absence from Brazil likely weakened his popularity, said Thiago de Aragão, a Washington-based political analyst. “Lula stopped talking about him, and Bolsonaro’s big mistake was that he kept talking about Lula…the best present a politician can give another is to talk about the other," said Mr. de Aragão.
Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who signed off on the court order, ordered Mr. Bolsonaro to submit to questioning by police early last year as part of a separate investigation into accusations that the then-president leaked a police investigation into a hacking attempt against the electoral court.
Mr. Bolsonaro cited the police probe in social-media posts at the time, arguing that it showed Brazil’s voting system was open to outside meddling and fraud—an accusation rejected by electoral officials and the police.