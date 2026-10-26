Brazil election 2026 results: What’s the net worth of Lula Da Silva as he gets re-elected as president for fourth term?

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has won a fourth, non-consecutive presidential term after defeating Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the October 25 runoff election.

According to Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Lula secured 64,256,232 votes, accounting for 51.79% of the valid votes, while Bolsonaro received 59,826,041 votes, or 48.21%.

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Following his victory, attention has also turned to Lula's personal wealth. However, Brazil does not publish an official net-worth figure for presidential candidates.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Lula da Silva’s net worth in 2026? ⌵ Lula declared assets worth R$4,775,650.64 in his 2026 filing, equivalent to approximately $953,000. Brazil does not publish an official net-worth figure for presidential candidates. 2 How did Lula da Silva’s declared assets change between 2022 and 2026? ⌵ His declared assets fell from R$7,423,725.78 in 2022 to R$4,775,650.64 in 2026. That is a nominal decline of about 35.7%. 3 Why did Lula’s declared wealth fall from 2022? ⌵ The decline was largely linked to changes in his private pension holdings. He declared a VGBL plan worth about R$5.57 million in 2022, compared with two pension plans worth around R$3.30 million combined in 2026. 4 What are Lula da Silva’s main declared assets? ⌵ His two private pension plans, valued at about R$3.3 million combined, account for nearly 69% of his declared assets. His filing also lists real estate, a Chevrolet car, a business stake, deposits and other investments. 5 Does Lula’s declared asset total reflect the current market value of his wealth? ⌵ Not necessarily. The figure reflects the values reported in his filing under applicable declaration rules and may differ from the current market value of his holdings.

Instead, candidates are required to disclose their assets to the electoral authority when registering for elections. Lula's latest filing provides an account of his declared property, investments, savings and business interests.

What is Lula da Silva's net worth in 2026? According to his 2026 asset declaration submitted to the TSE, Lula reported total assets worth R$4,775,650.64, equivalent to approximately $953,000 at an exchange rate of R$5.01 per US dollar.

Also Read | Brazil elections 2026: How Lula made a surprise comeback

The declared amount is lower than the R$7,423,725.78 (approximately $1.48 million) he reported during the 2022 presidential election. This represents a decline of around 35.7% in his declared assets over the period, based on the nominal values in the two filings, according to TSE records and data reported by UOL.

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The filing reflects the values reported by Lula under applicable declaration rules and does not necessarily represent the current market value of his holdings.

What are Lula's major assets? A significant share of Lula's declared wealth is held in private pension investments. His 2026 filing lists two such plans:

Brasilprev: R$1,923,927.36 (approximately $384,000).

Bradesco: R$1,380,000 (approximately $275,000).

Together, these two pension holdings are valued at approximately R$3.3 million, or $659,000, accounting for nearly 69% of his declared assets.

His other declared holdings include: Real estate: A plot of land, a house under construction, a share in an apartment and a stake in a rural property in São Bernardo do Campo.

Vehicle: A Chevrolet car (2010/2011 model) valued at R$50,000 (approximately $10,000).

Business ownership: A 98% stake in L.I.L.S. Palestras, Eventos e Publicações, valued at R$49,000 (approximately $9,800).

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The declaration also includes bank deposits, savings, fixed-income investments and a real estate investment fund holding, according to the TSE's candidate disclosure records.

Why did Lula's declared wealth fall from 2022? Lula's declared assets declined by approximately R$2.65 million between the 2022 and 2026 elections.

The reduction was largely linked to changes in his private pension holdings. In 2022, he had declared a VGBL private pension plan worth approximately R$5.57 million. In his 2026 filing, the combined value of his two declared pension plans stood at around R$3.30 million.

According to UOL, the difference in the declared value of these pension investments accounted for a substantial portion of the overall decline. His latest filing also reflects changes in other declared assets.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X