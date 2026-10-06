Brazil Elections 2026: Who is Flávio Bolsonaro, jailed ex-president’s ‘more moderate’ son challenging Lula?

Flávio Bolsonaro is heading to a runoff election in Brazil, buoyed by sweeping gains in Congress. The right-wing senator finished two percentage points ahead of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday.

Brazil voted in the first round of its presidential elections on 4 October, with incumbent Lula da Silva receiving 45% vote against Flávio Bolsonaro’s 47%.

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Flávio Bolsonaro inherited his father, the far-right jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro's surname and powerful poltical base. Bolsonaro senior was sentenced to 27 years for plotting a coup after losing his bid for re-election against his nemesis, Lula da Silva, in 2022.

Jair Bolsonaro won the 2018 elections and rejected the 2022 poll results after losing to Lula. Unable to run for office, he chose his eldest son, Flávio, to face off against Lula in the country’s general election this month.

In the first round of the ballot on Sunday, Flávio exceeded expectations, taking 47% of votes compared with Lula’s 45%. Since no candidate won more than half the vote, the election will go to a run-off on October 25, when Lula faces an uphill battle to secure a fourth term and cement his legacy.

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Flávio, 45, was little known nationally before his jailed father anointed him as his political heir. But he has struggled to emerge from his father's shadow, news agency AFP reported.

Flavio's two-point lead on Sunday came despite a campaign marred by scandal and a corruption investigation. In interviews, he describes himself as a 'more moderate Bolsonaro,' but says his father will always be 'my compass, my point of reference.'

Flavio's two-point lead on Sunday came despite a campaign marred by scandal and a corruption investigation. In interviews, he describes himself as a ‘more moderate Bolsonaro,’ but says his father will always be ‘my compass, my point of reference.’

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"I know I look like him. But it's hard to compare Pele's son to Pele," he said at a Rio de Janeiro rally, as quoted by news agencies.

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While Jair Bolsonaro's incendiary style is controversial, it fired up the right and helped him go from fringe lawmaker to president in 2018.

Despite his absence under house arrest, Bolsonaro senior's legacy has loomed large over the campaign. "I would like to have Jair on the ballot. Since Jair isn't there, I'm going with Flavio," Marco Antonio da Rosa, a 21-year-old law student at the Rio rally told AFP.

'I re-educated him' Born in Rio de Janeiro, Flávio Bolsonaro is the eldest of the former president's four sons, and the one who most closely resembles his father. A law graduate , the Flávio became a state lawmaker in Rio de Janeiro at age 21 and a senator at age 37.

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Father to two daughters, he cultivates the image of a devout family man. A key campaign slogan of his is “come with faith.” On the campaign trail, he displayed the relaxed Carioca style and language that the city of Rio is known for.

Flávio often wears jeans and a T-shirt with a targeted slogan: "The Amazon is ours" to emphasize Brazilian sovereignty over the rainforest.

In videos on internet, Flávio does not shy away from tearing up or losing his cool when talking about the plight of his father or what he sees as persecution from the judiciary against his family. In one video showing a busy family morning at home, his dentist wife Fernanda takes credit for him being more mild-mannered than his father, joking: "I re-educated him."

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Corruption charges In September it emerged that Flavio Bolsonaro was under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering linked to the financing of a biopic, "Dark Horse," about his father.

The film was bankrolled by banker Daniel Vorcaro, who has been jailed in a multimillion-dollar fraud case.

Flávio Bolsonaro had initially denied any contact with Vorcaro or having flown in his private jet. He was forced to admit both after leaks from the investigation showed them to be true. He also became embroiled in a family feud with his stepmother, the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, who posted an Instagram video saying Flavio Bolsonaro had "disrespected me and mistreated me."

A pedestrian passes by defaced posters of US President Donald Trump and Liberal Party (PL) presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, one day after general elections have led to a second-round run-off for president between Bolsonaro and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the Workers' Party (PT), in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 5, 2026.

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Michelle Bolsonaro accepted a public apology from Flavio Bolsonaro, but did not appear at any of his rallies.

In an earlier scandal when he was a Rio legislator, Flavio was accused of involvement in a kickback scheme in which he took a portion of his aides' salaries, but the case was dismissed.

A hardliner on crime, Flávio has praised the controversial security policies of El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele and called for the building of "many, many prisons" in Brazil.

On social media, he embraces slick AI-generated campaign ads in which he often appears in a flight suit and aviator glasses piloting a fighter jet on a mission for Brazil. In one, he leans out of the window shooting at drug traffickers on a boat.

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"Compared to his father, he is more affable and personable...but that doesn't mean he isn't ideologically far-right," said political analyst Thomas Traumann.

Brazilians tiring of Lula? All signs point to a victory for Flávio, The Economist reported.

Since Brazil returned to democracy in 1985, no candidate who lost the first round of the election has won the run-off. The other candidates in the race, who received almost 8% of votes, lean towards the right.

In Minas Gerais, Brazil’s most important swing-state and a bellwether for the country, Flávio won by five percentage points. Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party more than doubled its seats in the Senate, to 28 out of 81. It also cemented its position as the biggest party in Brazil’s notoriously fragmented lower house. Almost none of Lula’s allies won new Senate seats or governorships.

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Brazilians are tiring of Lula, Economist said in a report. At 81, Lula is serving his third term in office. His Workers’ Party (PT) has been in power for 18 of the past 24 years.

A former trade union leader from Brazil’s poor hinterlands, Lula has failed to connect to younger Brazilians, the report said. The PT remains scarred by two gigantic corruption scandals that erupted during its previous terms. One investigation landed Lula in jail for corruption for 1.5 years, though his convictions were overturned in 2021.

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Voters in Brazil are also unhappy with the state of the economy. Many voters have not forgiven the PT for a catastrophic recession during the government of Dilma Rousseff, Lula’s handpicked successor, in the early 2010s, the Economist reported.

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In Lula’s third term, the government’s spendthrift policies have eroded fiscal credibility. Interest rates have rocketed, raising debt costs for households, businesses and the government. A sense of stagnation prevails despite modest real income gains and record-low unemployment, it said.

I know I look like him. But it's hard to compare Pele's son to Pele.

“A kilo of meat isn’t worth a day’s work anymore,” Maria Moura, a 22-year-old housewife in Rio de Janeiro told the Economist.

“The bills only rise, and the debts only increase.”

(With inputs from agencies and Economist)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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