Brazil foreign minister offers to quit over vaccine failures

Brazil ’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo tendered his resignation after pressure from lawmakers over the country’s failed strategy to acquire vaccines and contain the pandemic .

Araujo offered to quit on Monday, according to three government officials familiar with the matter who declined to be named because a decision hasn’t been announced. The situation of the controversial minister, a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is irreversible and the government is discussing possible replacements, they said.

Bolsonaro’s office and the foreign ministry didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Araujo angered lawmakers and business leaders over tension with China, Brazil’s largest provider both of inputs for Covid-19 vaccines and ready-to-use shots. China is also Brazil’s top trading partner.

Many legislators blamed him for delays in shipments of vaccine inputs from China, which they say helps explain why Brazil has fallen behind peers in the race for doses.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases has topped 12 million, and more than 300,000 people have died from the virus thus far, the world’s highest death toll after the U.S.

Last year Araujo publicly defended a lawmaker son of Bolsonaro who had blamed the “Chinese dictatorship" for the coronavirus global pandemic. In a blog post, Araujo wrote that the “the communavirus has arrived" and said there was a plan in motion to spread communist ideology through international bodies including the World Health Organization.

Legislators also expressed concern that Araujo’s embrace of ex-U.S. president Donald Trump and reluctant recognition of President Joe Biden‘s victory may undermine Brazil’s chance of obtaining surplus vaccines from the U.S.

Critics also blame Araujo for downplaying rising deforestation in the Amazon, which has fueled anti-Brazil sentiment in Europe.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via