Brazil foreign minister offers to quit over vaccine failures

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo tendered his resignation after pressure from lawmakers over the country’s failed strategy to acquire vaccines and contain the pandemic.

Bolsonaro’s office and the foreign ministry didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Araujo angered lawmakers and business leaders over tension with China, Brazil's largest provider both of inputs for Covid-19 vaccines and ready-to-use shots. China is also Brazil's top trading partner.

Many legislators blamed him for delays in shipments of vaccine inputs from China, which they say helps explain why Brazil has fallen behind peers in the race for doses.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases has topped 12 million, and more than 300,000 people have died from the virus thus far, the world’s highest death toll after the U.S.

Last year Araujo publicly defended a lawmaker son of Bolsonaro who had blamed the "Chinese dictatorship" for the coronavirus global pandemic. In a blog post, Araujo wrote that the "the communavirus has arrived" and said there was a plan in motion to spread communist ideology through international bodies including the World Health Organization.

Critics also blame Araujo for downplaying rising deforestation in the Amazon, which has fueled anti-Brazil sentiment in Europe.

