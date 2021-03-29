Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brazil foreign minister offers to quit over vaccine failures

Brazil foreign minister offers to quit over vaccine failures

Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo
1 min read . 09:38 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The situation of the controversial minister, a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is irreversible and the government is discussing possible replacements, sources said
  • Many legislators blamed him for delays in shipments of vaccine inputs from China, which they say helps explain why Brazil has fallen behind peers in the race for doses

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo tendered his resignation after pressure from lawmakers over the country’s failed strategy to acquire vaccines and contain the pandemic.

Brazil’s Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo tendered his resignation after pressure from lawmakers over the country’s failed strategy to acquire vaccines and contain the pandemic.

Araujo offered to quit on Monday, according to three government officials familiar with the matter who declined to be named because a decision hasn’t been announced. The situation of the controversial minister, a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is irreversible and the government is discussing possible replacements, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Araujo offered to quit on Monday, according to three government officials familiar with the matter who declined to be named because a decision hasn’t been announced. The situation of the controversial minister, a close ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is irreversible and the government is discussing possible replacements, they said.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Bolsonaro’s office and the foreign ministry didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

Araujo angered lawmakers and business leaders over tension with China, Brazil’s largest provider both of inputs for Covid-19 vaccines and ready-to-use shots. China is also Brazil’s top trading partner.

Many legislators blamed him for delays in shipments of vaccine inputs from China, which they say helps explain why Brazil has fallen behind peers in the race for doses.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases has topped 12 million, and more than 300,000 people have died from the virus thus far, the world’s highest death toll after the U.S.

Last year Araujo publicly defended a lawmaker son of Bolsonaro who had blamed the “Chinese dictatorship" for the coronavirus global pandemic. In a blog post, Araujo wrote that the “the communavirus has arrived" and said there was a plan in motion to spread communist ideology through international bodies including the World Health Organization.

Legislators also expressed concern that Araujo’s embrace of ex-U.S. president Donald Trump and reluctant recognition of President Joe Biden‘s victory may undermine Brazil’s chance of obtaining surplus vaccines from the U.S.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

COVID-19 infected Kolkata-bound passenger de-boarded from flight

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST

Mumbai civic body to procure 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections

1 min read . 09:30 PM IST

Dying in line: Brazil's crunch for COVID-19 intensive care beds

4 min read . 09:13 PM IST

Pfizer, Moderna jabs reduce COVID-19 infection risk by 90% after second dose: US study

2 min read . 09:06 PM IST

Critics also blame Araujo for downplaying rising deforestation in the Amazon, which has fueled anti-Brazil sentiment in Europe.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.