Brazil G20 presidency to take India’s food security agenda forward
Puja Das , Shashank Mattoo 4 min read 15 Feb 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Summary
- It will also take up issues like fair trade, climate change and preserving biodiversity loss
New Delhi: Brazil’s presidency of G20 is expected to take forward the New Delhi G20 declaration on food security by promoting sustainable agriculture through low-carbon agricultural and fair trade, a Brazilian diplomat said, a development focus that started with last year’s summit in India.
