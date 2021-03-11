Brazil, hit by covid-19 variant, surpasses US in daily cases and deaths

Public hospitals in the capital Brasília and across more than 20 of Brazil’s 26 states have now reached full capacity or are close to running out of beds in their ICU wards. Hospitals in Brasília, the Amazon and the south have resorted to renting refrigerated shipping containers to store corpses after their on-site morgues filled up. Meanwhile, cemeteries in some cities such as Campo Grande in the center-west have dug up their parking lots to make more room for graves.

