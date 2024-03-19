Brazil news: Ex-President Jair Bolsonaro indicted for giving false Covid-19 vaccination data
The federal police of Brazil on Tuesday indicted former president Jair Bolsonaro in a case related to falsifying his own COVID-19 vaccination records to benefit the far-right leader and his close family members
The federal police of Brazil on Tuesday indicted former president Jair Bolsonaro in a case related to falsifying his own COVID-19 vaccination records to benefit the far-right leader and his close family members, newswire AP reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message