Brazil news: Heavy rains kill 29 people, leave 60 missing
Brazil rains: Operators reported electricity and water cuts across the state, and officials detailed numerous incidents of flooded roads, landslides and collapsed bridges as water levels of rivers and streams rose sharply
The death toll from heavy rains in Brazil's southern Rio Grande do Sul state jumped to 29 as of Thursday night, with another 60 people missing, according to the state's civil defence agency.
