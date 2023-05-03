Brazil orders Google to halt campaign against ‘hate speech’ bill, threatens to fine $200,000 per hour2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:14 AM IST
Google later Tuesday took down an article the ministry had labelled propaganda
The Justice Ministry of Brazil has ordered Google to stop its alleged propaganda campaign against Brazilian legislation aimed at curbing misinformation, or face fines of approximately $200,000 per hour. The contested legislation would impose fines and deadlines for removing misinformation and hate speech from social media and messaging apps, as well as require tech companies to file reports on transparency.
