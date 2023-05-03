Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper Subscribe
Home / News / World /  Brazil Police Search Bolsonaro’s Home On False Covid Data

Brazil Police Search Bolsonaro’s Home On False Covid Data

1 min read . 06:48 PM IST Bloomberg
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro leaves his home following a search operation, in Brasilia, Brazil.

An operation is underway to investigate the insertion of false Covid-19 vaccination data in public health systems

Brazil’s federal police carried out searches in the home of the former president Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, according to a source involved in the investigations.

Brazil’s federal police carried out searches in the home of the former president Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, according to a source involved in the investigations.

An operation is underway to investigate the insertion of false Covid-19 vaccination data in public health systems. People who weren’t vaccinated were registered as immunized to obtain the required certificate to enter other countries. Federal Police didn’t immediately respond to a request of comment. 

An operation is underway to investigate the insertion of false Covid-19 vaccination data in public health systems. People who weren’t vaccinated were registered as immunized to obtain the required certificate to enter other countries. Federal Police didn’t immediately respond to a request of comment. 

The Police are also conducting several arrest orders, including Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa, who acted as a personal secretary to the former president.

The Police are also conducting several arrest orders, including Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa, who acted as a personal secretary to the former president.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.