Brazil Police Search Bolsonaro’s Home On False Covid Data

Brazil’s federal police carried out searches in the home of the former president Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday, according to a source involved in the investigations.
An operation is underway to investigate the insertion of false Covid-19 vaccination data in public health systems. People who weren’t vaccinated were registered as immunized to obtain the required certificate to enter other countries. Federal Police didn’t immediately respond to a request of comment.
The Police are also conducting several arrest orders, including Bolsonaro’s former aide, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid Barbosa, who acted as a personal secretary to the former president.
