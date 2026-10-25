Brazil polls: President Lula da Silva gets 1st smartphone at 80, but can he catch up with Brazil’s digital generation?

Just days before his 81st birthday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva got a new smartphone — reportedly his first ever — as he steps up efforts to connect with voters through social media ahead of a closely watched presidential runoff.

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“I’m becoming the king of selfies, a real internet user,” Lula told supporters at a recent rally in Brasília, signalling a shift in how the veteran left-wing leader is approaching political campaigning.

As Reuters reported, Lula’s smartphone debut comes at a time when social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and WhatsApp are increasingly shaping Brazil’s political landscape.

The ability to build a large online following and convert digital influence into votes has become a powerful electoral asset, particularly for younger candidates.

For Lula, who has spent decades building his political identity through trade unions, grassroots mobilisation and mass rallies, adapting to this new environment could prove crucial as he seeks an unprecedented fourth presidential term.

Brazil’s political battle moves online The growing influence of digital campaigning was evident in congressional elections held alongside the first round of this month’s presidential vote. Several younger candidates with strong social media followings performed exceptionally well, according to the report.

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Lula’s opponent in the runoff is right-wing Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

At 45, Flávio has been reaching voters through his own YouTube channel and has emerged as a formidable challenger after topping the first-round vote, surprising pollsters, Reuters reported.

Lula learns the social media game Lula, a former shoeshine boy who went on to become a metalworker, trade union leader, and an internationally recognised left-wing politician, first ran for president in 1989. His political communication has historically relied on personal connections with workers, grassroots organisations and supporters at large public gatherings.

Ana Elisa Silva, the 21-year-old law student from Minas Gerais, has joined Lula’s inner circle to help him navigate the social media landscape following his disappointing first-round performance, according to Reuters report.

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Silva told Reuters that the transition required adjustments for a politician who has openly acknowledged his dislike of mobile phones.

“This experience remains important, but it needs to align with changes in how people consume information, especially young people.”

The rise of ‘influencer politicians’ The growing prominence of politicians who have built their own digital audiences marks a further evolution in electoral campaigning, according to Máximo Zaldívar, regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

Politicians once approached social media personalities to endorse their campaigns. Increasingly, however, candidates themselves are building audiences and political influence through their online content.

“The influencer has their own political capital,” Zaldívar said, referring to the followings accumulated across platforms. “That’s what they bring to the table and no politician can compete with that.”

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Ferreira exemplifies this trend. A staunch Bolsonaro supporter and the son of an evangelical pastor, he has nearly 25 million Instagram followers — equivalent to more than 10% of Brazil’s population.

Conservative lawmaker Julia Zanatta, 41, who has more than one million Instagram followers and won over half a million votes in this month’s election, said success on social media requires consistency and a willingness to communicate without being overly concerned about criticism.

“I never thought about whether I’d reach more people or if I’d displease anyone,” she said, as per Reuters.

With inputs from Reuters.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.