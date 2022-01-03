President Jair Bolsonaro interrupted his beach vacation in the southern state of Santa Catarina and was flown to a hospital in Sao Paulo in the early hours of Monday.

The president had signs of another intestinal obstruction, UOL website reported, citing the surgeon who’s been treating him. A government official confirmed he was in a hospital in Sao Paulo, without providing details.

The president, who’s up for re-election this year, has undergone at least four surgeries related to his stabbing in the abdomen during the 2018 campaign trail.

Bolsonaro, who was expected to return to Brasilia on Tuesday, has been criticized in the past few days for refusing to cut short his vacation even when heavy rains left the northern state of Bahia underwater, with thousands of people homeless.

