Brazil President Lula to meet US President Joe Biden on 10 Feb

Lula also announced his desire to defeat what he called the “new monster" which is "fanatical far right," not just in Brazil but in the whole world. "We have to challenge and defeat the new monster that is the emergence of a fanatical, rabid far right that hates all of those that don't share their thoughts," Lula told university rectors at the presidential palace in Brasilia.

