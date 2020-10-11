Brazil reaches 150,000 deaths from COVID-19 milestone

Bolsonaro has faced fierce criticism of his handling of the health crisis, and changed health ministers twice in the midst of the pandemic. Yet his popularity is at its highest since he took office in January 2019, which political analysts attribute to his distribution of emergency cash to help tens of millions of poorer Brazilians withstand the economic downturn. Some 40% of Brazilians surveyed by pollster Ibope rate their government as good or excellent, according to a poll published Sept. 24 that has a margin for error of 2 percentage points. “Bolsonaro helped the population to open their eyes. Health has to go hand in hand with the economy, "said Paulo Gomes, 54, a taxi driver who supports Bolsonaro.