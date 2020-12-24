Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brazil suspends flights from Britain due to new Covid-19 variant
The ban on individuals applied to all foreign nationals who have been in Britain in the past fortnight

Brazil suspends flights from Britain due to new Covid-19 variant

1 min read . 06:57 PM IST Reuters

Brazil's government said the ban on flights also applied to those originating elsewhere but connecting in Britain

Brazil has temporarily suspended incoming flights from Britain and banned any individual who has been in Britain in the past 14 days from entering the country, due to the emergence of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus.

Brazil has temporarily suspended incoming flights from Britain and banned any individual who has been in Britain in the past 14 days from entering the country, due to the emergence of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus.

In a note in the official gazette late on Wednesday, Brazil's government said the ban on flights also applied to those originating elsewhere but connecting in Britain, while the ban on individuals applied to all foreign nationals who have been in Britain in the past fortnight.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of J-K on Saturday

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Air India pilots warn of 'industrial action' over wage cut

2 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Jharkhand waives farm loans of up to 50000, 9 lakh farmers to benefit

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST

In a note in the official gazette late on Wednesday, Brazil's government said the ban on flights also applied to those originating elsewhere but connecting in Britain, while the ban on individuals applied to all foreign nationals who have been in Britain in the past fortnight.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to launch Ayushman Bharat scheme for residents of J-K on Saturday

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Air India pilots warn of 'industrial action' over wage cut

2 min read . 07:04 PM IST

Covid-19 infections rise again in England, 1-in-85 people infected: Report

1 min read . 06:51 PM IST

Jharkhand waives farm loans of up to 50000, 9 lakh farmers to benefit

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep

Individuals entering Brazil who have been in Britain will have to quarantine for 14 days, the government said.

Earlier this week, Britain's Foreign Office advised against all but essential travel to the whole of Brazil based on the latest assessment of Covid-19 risks.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.