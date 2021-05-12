Subscribe
Home >News >World >Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in pregnant women

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, 'COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only' and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration.
1 min read . 05:49 AM IST Reuters

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunization.

The 35-year-old woman, who died on May 10, was 23 weeks pregnant, Anvisa said, adding that it had not been informed of any other adverse events involving pregnant women.

