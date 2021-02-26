Brazil to buy 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech

Brazil to buy 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 09:00 AM IST
The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth $290,000 with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March
Brazil has signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, news agency Reuters reported. Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday signed a contract for delivery between March and May.
The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth 1.6 billion reais ($290,000), with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March.
Brazil has reported 1,541 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the second-highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, taking total fatalities to 251,498. With 65,998 new cases, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, the world's third-worst outbreak behind the United States and India.
So far Brazil has vaccinated less than 4 per cent of its population of 210 million people, with some cities stopping immunization campaigns last week due to a shortage of vaccines.
-With agency inputs
