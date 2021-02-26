Subscribe
Home >News >World >Brazil to buy 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech
File photo: A health worker shows Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin,

Brazil to buy 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from Bharat Biotech

1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Staff Writer

The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth $290,000 with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March

Brazil has signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, news agency Reuters reported. Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday signed a contract for delivery between March and May.

Brazil has signed a deal with Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech for the purchase of 20 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, news agency Reuters reported. Brazil's Health Ministry on Thursday signed a contract for delivery between March and May.

The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth 1.6 billion reais ($290,000), with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March.

UP STF arrests TV channel owner in Rs3,500 crore Bike Bot scam

1 min read . 08:43 AM IST

Biden believes it's important to modernise US immigration system: White House

3 min read . 08:23 AM IST

Next round of Covid-19 vaccination from Monday: Who is eligible and how to register

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST

SUV with explosives, threat letter found near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai; FIR registered

2 min read . 08:11 AM IST

The ministry said in a statement that the deal is worth 1.6 billion reais ($290,000), with the first 8 million doses expected to arrive in March.

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

Brazil has reported 1,541 new Covid-19 deaths on Thursday, the second-highest daily death toll since the pandemic began, taking total fatalities to 251,498. With 65,998 new cases, the South American country has now registered 10,390,461 cases, the world's third-worst outbreak behind the United States and India.

So far Brazil has vaccinated less than 4 per cent of its population of 210 million people, with some cities stopping immunization campaigns last week due to a shortage of vaccines.

-With agency inputs

