FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Switzerland prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar may lose the Brazil vs Switzerland match as reports suggest that he is yet to recover from his ankle injury.
On November 28, Brazil and Switzerland will have their second match in Group G. Both have three points each as they won their first matches in the tournament. While Brazil Serbia 2-0, the Swiss team beat Cameroon 1-0.
When Brazil and Switzerland face off, they will both hope to seal a spot in the knockout rounds. Brazil met the standards set for them before the championships with a convincing victory in their opening game. Murat Yakin’s team, however, defeated Cameroon by a razor-thin margin.
While Brazil fans went ecstatic about Richarlison's stunning goal in the match against Serbia, they were also concerned about Neymar’s ankle injury. There have been media reports that Neymar may lose the remaining matches in the group stage. Brazil manager Tite, however, has said that there is nothing to worry about. He confirmed that Neymar would play FIFA 2022 matches again. This should be a great relief for the fans who want Brazil to secure one more convincing win to keep up their reputation of being a favourite to win the trophy. What may, however, concern them is the fact that Brazil had 24 shots against Serbia and scored just twice, wasting many opportunities.
In their victory over Cameroon, Switzerland were effective in attack and clinical in defence. Goalkeeper Yann Sommer was seldom put to the test. While coach Murat Yakin must be delighted to have the clean sheet, Sommer will definitely be threatened by Brazil’s relentless attack on November 28. The Swiss have already won four straight competitive games after defeating Cameroon. During this streak, they have defeated big European teams like Spain and Portugal. The giant-killers will now target Brazil and try to grab everyone’s attention.
This will be the 10th meeting between Brazil and Switzerland across all competitions but just a third competitive clash. Brazil won three, Switzerland two and four ended in a draw. Brazil scored 11 times against the Swiss’ nine. So, there’s hardly anything to choose between these two in terms of past records.
Fans are still discussing Richarlison’s double gift to fans in the Serbia match. He will be a key player again while players like Vincius Junior and Gabriel Jesus are expected to make a mark. Sommer will be tested by the Brazilian attack, but he’ll impress in most cases.
The Brazil vs Switzerland match will be played on November 28 at 9:30 PM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.
The Brazil vs Switzerland match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Switzerland will manage to score against the Brazilian defence, which has not been tested much so far in the tournament. However, the Selecao Canarinho will score enough to win it 3-1.
