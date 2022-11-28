Teams

Brazil

While Brazil fans went ecstatic about Richarlison's stunning goal in the match against Serbia, they were also concerned about Neymar’s ankle injury. There have been media reports that Neymar may lose the remaining matches in the group stage. Brazil manager Tite, however, has said that there is nothing to worry about. He confirmed that Neymar would play FIFA 2022 matches again. This should be a great relief for the fans who want Brazil to secure one more convincing win to keep up their reputation of being a favourite to win the trophy. What may, however, concern them is the fact that Brazil had 24 shots against Serbia and scored just twice, wasting many opportunities.