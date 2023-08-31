Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Brazilian fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, dies at the age of 33 due to double cardiac arrest

Brazilian fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, dies at the age of 33 due to double cardiac arrest

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Brazilian fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, dies after she suffered double cardiac arrest.

Fitness influencer, Larissa Borges, dies of double heart attack

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died after she suffered two back-to-back cardiac arrest. Her death was confirmed by her family members on social media two days ago.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our beloved Larissa Borges," said the family in Portuguese. “Larissa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the 20th, in Gramado-RS and fought bravely in a coma for a week."

Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
