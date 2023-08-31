Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died after she suffered two back-to-back cardiac arrest. Her death was confirmed by her family members on social media two days ago.

“It is with deep sadness that we report the death of our beloved Larissa Borges," said the family in Portuguese. “Larissa suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday, the 20th, in Gramado-RS and fought bravely in a coma for a week."