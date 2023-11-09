Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade passes away while undergoing cosmetic surgery; Footballer Neymar and others shocked
Brazilian influencer Luana Andrade passed away at the age of 29 after suffering complications during a cosmetic procedure. Many celebrities, including Neymar, expressed their condolences on social media.
Luana Andrade, who was a Brazilian influencer, she was known for her work in Power Couple 6 and as a Stage assistant on the Brazilian TV show, Domingo Legal, passed away on November 7 afternoon, reported essentiallysports.
