Luana Andrade, who was a Brazilian influencer, she was known for her work in Power Couple 6 and as a Stage assistant on the Brazilian TV show, Domingo Legal, passed away on November 7 afternoon, reported essentiallysports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 29-year-old budding actress suffered from 4 cardiac arrests following complications during a cosmetic procedure. She hailed from São Paulo and is a graduate of the Faculty of Advertising.

Many well-known celebrities including Brazilian football star Neymar expressed their condolences on social media.Neymar expressed his condolences over Instagram and said, "A sad day, with two very bad pieces of news. Firstly, Bru's [Bruna Biancardi] parents were attacked, but thank God they're all okay! Secondly, the death of a friend. My condolences to all the family! May God welcome Luana with open arms." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brazilian artist Adryana Ribeiro took to social media to express grief over Luana's demise and stated, “What happened to Luana is unbelievable. A beautiful, young, sweet girl. With her whole life ahead of her. My sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans."

Adriane Galisteu, Andrade’s colleague in a social media post said, “My God in heaven, I can’t believe it! My heart is broken! My deepest condolences to the family, friends, and João."

Luana Andrade died from a pulmonary embolism during liposuction surgery at San Luis Hospital. During the cosmetic procedure, Andrade suffered from sudden respiratory complication and cardiac arrest that halted the operation. She passed away at 5:30 am with the cause of death being "massive pulmonary embolism." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A surfer and friend of Andrade, Gabriel Medina said, "Today I lost a friend to 'simple' cosmetic procedures. The world is surreal, people. Especially you women. This standard of 'perfect' bodies that are impossible to achieve, displayed on Instagram and in the media, needs to end urgently. Why risk your life for nothing? I can't understand it."

She further added, “We are young, we have many other ways of feeling good, healthy, beautiful… If I can give you one piece of advice, we need to go back to showing reality in everything. That’s who we are, period. This fake world is going to end up killing more and more young people," reported essentiallysports.

