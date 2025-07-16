Brazilian influencer Natalia Cavanellas dies during cosmetic surgery, investigation underway

Brazilian influencer and entrepreneur Natália Cavanellas, 40, died during a cosmetic surgery procedure in São Paulo on July 7, CNN Brasil reported. The social media personality reportedly suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest while on the operating table, with the case currently being investigated as a “sudden death” by São Paulo’s Public Security Secretariat.

The exact cause of her death is yet to be confirmed and is under examination by the Forensic Medical Institute.

Cavanellas, known for her work in women-led entrepreneurship and business networking, had a strong digital presence, with over 105,000 followers on her personal Instagram account. She also ran a separate page dedicated to strategic positioning and networking, which had nearly 30,000 followers. Her bio described her as a wife, mother, and leader of a community of more than 800 female executives and entrepreneurs.

She is survived by her husband, Rafael Thomazella, and their young daughter, Manoella. In an emotional tribute shared on Instagram, Thomazella wrote, “Sadly, Natália left us yesterday, but forever she will be in our memories and our hearts… I will always tell Manoella how her mother was an amazing woman, admired and loved by everyone.”

CNN Brasil also cited a statement from the legal team of Dr. Edgar Lopez, the surgeon who performed the procedure. The statement clarified that the procedure was elective, carried out in a licensed hospital with all necessary preoperative evaluations completed.

“Unfortunately, the patient developed a serious complication compatible with pulmonary embolism — a rare but known risk, even when all preventive measures are followed,” the doctor’s defence said.

The statement also highlighted Lopez’s two decades of experience, specialised training, and “consistent ethical and responsible conduct” throughout his medical career.