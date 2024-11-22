Brazilian police charge Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others of 2022 coup plot; ‘had full knowledge…’

  • Brazilian police have charged former president Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others in a coup attempt investigation related to the 2022 election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published22 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Brazilian police charge Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others of 2022 coup plot; ‘had full knowledge…’
Brazilian police charge Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others of 2022 coup plot; ‘had full knowledge…’(AFP)

The Brazilian police have charged former president Jair Bolsonaro, along with 36 other individuals, in connection with an investigation into a suspected coup attempt aimed at maintaining power after the election of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2022.

The accusations state that Bolsonaro had “full knowledge” of a plan to prevent Lula and his government from taking office after his election victory, reported CNN.

Also Read | US Elections: 5 key points from Trump’s election manifesto that may impact India

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro claimed on social media that the investigators and the Supreme Court judge handling the case had been "creative" and had done "everything the law does not allow." He also mentioned that he would need to review the formal police accusation more closely.

2022 Brazil Elections

In October 2022, Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential elections. Bolsonaro's supporters refused to accept the results and, on January 8, 2023, rioted in the capital, Brasília, storming government buildings.

Plans to assassinate Brazil Vice President

The Brazilian police's indictments comes after five people were arrested in connection with the 2022 coup plot, on Tuesday, November 2024.

The Supreme Court's arrest order revealed that the alleged coup plotters had planned to assassinate Brazilian Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes.

Also Read | Brazil’s Lula welcomes China’s Xi for state visit as ties between countries strengthen

The plot also involved military personnel with special forces training, according to the Federal Police, and included plans for establishing an “Institutional Crisis Management Office” within the Brazilian government, which the plotters intended to control.

The court order on Tuesday further detailed that the plotters had considered various methods to carry out the political assassinations, including poison and explosive devices, stated a report by CNN.

Bolsonaro's claims

Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied claims he attempted to remain in power following Lula’s 2022 presidential win at the polls.

Also Read | PM Modi meets Brazil Prez Lula; takes stock of full range of bilateral ties

“This, obviously, will go to the Attorney General’s Office. The fight begins at the Attorney General’s Office. I cannot expect anything from a team that uses creativity to denounce me,” said Bolsonaro, reported CNN, citing the ex-president's interview with online Brazilian newspaper Metrópoles.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 06:24 AM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldBrazilian police charge Jair Bolsonaro and 36 others of 2022 coup plot; ‘had full knowledge…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.000.00
      Chennai
      77,651.000.00
      Delhi
      77,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.