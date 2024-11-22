The Brazilian police have charged former president Jair Bolsonaro, along with 36 other individuals, in connection with an investigation into a suspected coup attempt aimed at maintaining power after the election of his successor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The accusations state that Bolsonaro had “full knowledge" of a plan to prevent Lula and his government from taking office after his election victory, reported CNN.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro claimed on social media that the investigators and the Supreme Court judge handling the case had been "creative" and had done "everything the law does not allow." He also mentioned that he would need to review the formal police accusation more closely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2022 Brazil Elections In October 2022, Lula narrowly defeated Bolsonaro in Brazil presidential elections. Bolsonaro's supporters refused to accept the results and, on January 8, 2023, rioted in the capital, Brasília, storming government buildings.

Plans to assassinate Brazil Vice President The Brazilian police's indictments comes after five people were arrested in connection with the 2022 coup plot, on Tuesday, November 2024.

The Supreme Court's arrest order revealed that the alleged coup plotters had planned to assassinate Brazilian Vice President, Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice, Alexandre de Moraes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plot also involved military personnel with special forces training, according to the Federal Police, and included plans for establishing an “Institutional Crisis Management Office" within the Brazilian government, which the plotters intended to control.

The court order on Tuesday further detailed that the plotters had considered various methods to carry out the political assassinations, including poison and explosive devices, stated a report by CNN.

Bolsonaro's claims Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly denied claims he attempted to remain in power following Lula’s 2022 presidential win at the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}