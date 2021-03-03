OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Brazilian variant of Covid-19 might be 2.2 times more transmissible: Study
A healthcare worker places a completed Covid-19 nasal swab into a test tube (Bloomberg)
A healthcare worker places a completed Covid-19 nasal swab into a test tube (Bloomberg)

Brazilian variant of Covid-19 might be 2.2 times more transmissible: Study

2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2021, 01:16 PM IST ANI

  • The preprint, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, finds that P1 was associated with the surge in coronavirus cases seen in Manaus, Brazil
  • In the United States, 10 cases of the P1 variant have been identified in five states

A new modelling study by researchers in Brazil and the United Kingdom suggested that the Brazilian variant of Covid-19, known as P1, may be up to 2.2 times more transmissible and could evade immunity from previous Covid-19 infection by up to 61 per cent.

The preprint, which has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in a medical journal, finds that P1 was associated with the surge in coronavirus cases seen in Manaus, Brazil, during a second wave toward the end of 2020. It is thought this explains the resurgence of the virus despite high levels of existing immunity in the community from the first wave, reported CNN.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Senior citizens stand in a long queue for getting the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: Each police zone to fine 1,000 maskless people per day amid Covid surge

2 min read . 01:14 PM IST
A health official shows a Co-WIN app to test beneficiaries as she takes part in dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

10 things to keep in mind registering on Co-Win portal for covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST
Actor Taapsee Pannu

Income Tax raids underway at properties of Tapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap

1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
President Kovind receives first jab of Covid-19 vaccine at RR Hospital in Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Delhi

1 min read . 01:03 PM IST

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

The team sequenced viruses sampled from people infected with coronavirus between November 2020 and January 2021 in Manaus, where the new variant was first detected, and found the proportion of samples with this variant rose from 0 to 87 per cent within seven weeks.

While investigating how these changes affect the ability of the virus to cause infections, the models created from the data showed that the P1 variant was 1.4 to 2.2 times more transmissible than other variants as well as the original coronavirus strain and 25 per cent to 65 per cent more likely to evade existing protective immunity from previous non-P1 infections, making people susceptible to re-infection.

The sampling also found that the emergence and circulation of the P1 variant of concern was due to multiple introductions of the variant within the population, CNN further reported.

However, Dr. Nuno Faria, reader in viral evolution at the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, cautioned that the results of the study in Manaus should not be generalised to other contexts of variants.

In the United States, 10 cases of the P1 variant have been identified in five states -- Alaska, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota and Oklahoma -- according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to CNN.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout