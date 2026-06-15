Brazilian woman dies in bungee jumping tragedy after safety cord was allegedly not attached

Brazilian authorities have launched an investigation after a 21-year-old woman died in a bungee jumping accident in Sao Paulo state, with preliminary reports indicating that a critical safety cord may not have been attached before she was launched from a bridge.
The victim, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, was participating in a rope-jumping activity at the Ponte de Esqueleto, or Skeleton Bridge, in the city of Limeira on 13 June. Witnesses told police that the organisers failed to secure the safety equipment before the jump, resulting in her falling approximately 40 metres.
According to local reports and police accounts, Freitas had travelled to the site with her fiancé and was taking part in the extreme-sports activity when the accident occurred. Video footage circulating on social media appears to show her being prepared for the jump before onlookers realised that the safety cord had not been connected. Witnesses can reportedly be heard shouting warnings moments before she was launched.
Emergency responders, including firefighters and paramedics, were dispatched to the scene, but Freitas was pronounced dead after suffering multiple injuries in the fall.
The incident has sparked widespread concern in Brazil and renewed scrutiny of safety standards governing adventure sports activities. Authorities have detained six people linked to the organisation of the event. Local media reported that three individuals remain under investigation on suspicion of homicide with implied malice, a legal classification used when a person is deemed to have knowingly accepted a potentially fatal risk.
Investigators are also examining whether the operation had the necessary authorisations and safety oversight required to conduct such activities. Reports in Brazilian media suggest the event may have been operating without proper approval.
Freitas, a recent graduate in physical education and sports management, had shared photographs from the outing on social media shortly before the jump. In one post, she reportedly joked about the experience, writing: “Who was the crazy person who let me jump off a bridge?”
The tragedy has prompted calls for stricter safety measures at adventure tourism sites across Brazil. Police said investigations remain ongoing as authorities work to establish exactly how the fatal error occurred and determine who may be held responsible.