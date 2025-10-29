Brazil’s deadliest police operation: Death toll soars to 132 in crackdown on criminal gang Red Command in Rio

At least 132 people have been killed in what officials are calling the deadliest police operation in Brazil’s history, intensifying global scrutiny just days before the city hosts major climate events linked to the United Nations COP30 summit.

The updated death toll — confirmed by the Rio public defender’s office — is more than double the initial figure released by state authorities on Tuesday, who had reported 64 deaths, including four police officers. The raid targeted the Comando Vermelho (Red Command), one of Brazil’s most powerful criminal gangs operating across Rio’s favelas.

Bodies collected by residents as families demand ‘justice’ In the Penha favela, residents searching for missing relatives retrieved bodies from nearby woods and lined more than 70 corpses along a street. Grieving families accused authorities of excessive force, calling the scene a “massacre.”

“I just want to take my son out of here and bury him,” said Taua Brito, among dozens of relatives gathered at the site.

Governor defends force Rio Governor Claudio Castro insisted those killed were criminals who “resisted police action,” adding that gun battles took place in a forested area.

“The only real victims were the police officers,” Castro told reporters.

He said this was Rio’s largest-ever operation against the Red Command, which has expanded drug trafficking across multiple favelas.

Global events add political pressure The crackdown unfolded one week before Rio welcomes:

-C40 Climate Summit

-Prince William’s Earthshot Prize events

The violence risks overshadowing preparations for COP30-related meetings and Brazil’s security image as it hosts major international delegations.

Human Rights outcry and call for investigations The UN Human Rights Office urged Brazil to meet its legal obligations amid concerns over:

-Execution-style killings (shots to the head and back)

-Stabbings and tied bodies, according to local activists

-Military-style tactics in densely populated areas

-NGOs warn the operation may amount to extrajudicial killings.

Chaos across Rio as gangs retaliate The raid — involving 2,500 police and soldiers with helicopters and armored vehicles — triggered gunfire and citywide disruptions:

-Schools and universities shuttered

-Roads blocked with buses used as barricades

-A weaponized drone allegedly launched at police

Authorities also reported:

-81 arrests

-93 rifles seized

-Over half a ton of drugs confiscated

Political clash between Rio and Brasilia Castro accused the federal government of leaving Rio “alone in this war.”

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has not publicly commented but called an emergency meeting with top ministers.

Brazil’s Justice Ministry countered that national forces have repeatedly been deployed to aid Rio security operations.

Criminal organizations continue expanding nationwide, including in the Amazon region. Rights groups warn that mass killings do not weaken gang power.

“In thirty days, organized crime will be reorganized,” said Filipe dos Anjos of FAFERJ. “For society, this achieves practically nothing.”

Rio police raid: Key Points Death toll: 132 (including 4 police officers)

Operation: Targeted Red Command gang

Location: Penha & surrounding favelas, Rio

Security forces: 2,500 officers + soldiers

Seizures: 93 rifles, >500 kg drugs; 81 arrests

Global context: Ahead of COP30 climate events

Rights concerns: UN calls for investigations