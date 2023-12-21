Brazil’s First Lady Rosangela da Silva clashes with Elon Musk over hacked X account
The Dec. 11 breach of the account made national headlines in Brazil after a hacker posted lewd images and insults directed at the president on the profile that has 1.2 million followers.
Brazil's First Lady Rosangela da Silva is locked in a feud with Elon Musk over the recent hacking of her account on the social media platform X after he brushed off responsibility for the breach.
