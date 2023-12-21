Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Brazil’s First Lady Rosangela da Silva clashes with Elon Musk over hacked X account

Brazil’s First Lady Rosangela da Silva clashes with Elon Musk over hacked X account

Bloomberg

The Dec. 11 breach of the account made national headlines in Brazil after a hacker posted lewd images and insults directed at the president on the profile that has 1.2 million followers.

(FILES) Brazilian First Lady Rosangela 'Janja' da Silva

Brazil's First Lady Rosangela da Silva is locked in a feud with Elon Musk over the recent hacking of her account on the social media platform X after he brushed off responsibility for the breach.

Janja, as the wife of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is known, on Wednesday accused the billionaire who owns the platform formerly known as Twitter of using irony to downplay what she called a misogynistic hacking of her account last week.

Also Read: Brazil has digital public infrastructure that India could learn from

“He minimizes a serious event that doesn’t just affect me, but thousands of women on his platform every day," she said in a statement.

The Dec. 11 breach of the social media-savvy first lady’s account made national headlines in Brazil after a hacker posted lewd images and insults directed at the president on the profile that has 1.2 million followers.

Janja earlier this week threatened to sue the company, claiming that it was too slow to respond to requests to freeze the account, take down the posts, and help her regain access.

Also Read: Brazil's economy ekes out 0.1% growth in Q3

Musk, who completed his acquisition of the platform last year, said Wednesday that his company bore no blame.

“It is not clear how someone guessing her email password is our responsibility," he wrote in a post replying to an account that mentioned the legal threat.

Janja categorized the response as “symptomatic" of Musk, who regularly clashes with critics on the website.

Also Read: Rainforests provide a public good, the world should pay to conserve them

“I didn’t say it’s X’s responsibility for someone to ‘guess’ my account password, but it should be the platform’s responsibility to act as quickly as possible when crimes are committed within it," she said in the statement, adding that she “will continue to raise questions and fight for accountability on the platforms."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.