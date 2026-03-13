Brazil’s jailed ex-President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised with bronchopneumonia; condition serious

Brazil’s imprisoned former president Jair Bolsonaro has been admitted to an intensive care unit after being diagnosed with bronchopneumonia, according to a medical note from DF Star Hospital cited by Reuters.

The 70-year-old was taken to the hospital early Friday (March 13) after experiencing high fever, chills and a drop in oxygen saturation, doctors said.

Condition described as serious Doctors treating Bolsonaro said the former president’s condition is serious and that he is likely to remain hospitalised for the next few days as he undergoes treatment and monitoring in the ICU.

Bolsonaro has faced several health complications in recent years, often linked to injuries sustained during a 2018 stabbing attack while campaigning for president.

Long history of health issues The former leader, who governed Brazil from 2019 to 2022, has undergone multiple surgeries and hospital visits since the 2018 attack.

He was hospitalised in January for medical examinations after falling and hitting his head, and in December underwent procedures to treat a hernia and persistent hiccups.

Serving 27-year prison sentence Bolsonaro is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a coup following the 2022 presidential election, which he lost to current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The case has remained politically contentious in Brazil and internationally.

Lawyers seek prison visit by US adviser In a separate development, Bolsonaro’s lawyers have asked the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil to allow Darren Beattie, a US official recently appointed to a senior advisory role overseeing Brazil policy, to visit the former president in prison.

According to court documents, the lawyers requested “exceptional authorization” for a visit on March 16 or March 17.

Ties with Donald Trump Bolsonaro was a close political ally of Donald Trump during their time in office. Trump has previously described Bolsonaro’s trial as a “witch hunt.”