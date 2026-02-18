Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrives in India with major trade delegation—What's on agenda?

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday, leading a large delegation for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including on rare earths and artificial intelligence.

Lula, who is travelling with more than a dozen ministers and a large business delegation that includes top CEOs of Brazilian companies, is also looking to increase trading opportunities with the world's most populous nation.

In a post on X, Lula said, “Namaste, India! 🇮🇳. I've arrived for another visit with an important agenda: strengthening ties, deepening partnerships, and discussing the future of artificial intelligence in the world. We continue working to build more cooperation, innovation, and opportunities between our countries.”

“India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship,” New Delhi's foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement, with photographs of Lula given a red carpet welcome from his aeroplane.

India, the world’s most populous nation with 1.4 billion people, is poised to become the fourth-largest economy.

During the BRICS summit—New Delhi having assumed this year’s presidency from Brasília—leaders are expected to discuss global economic uncertainties linked to tariff policies under US President Donald Trump.

Brazilian President Lula and Indian Prime Minister Modi are scheduled to meet Saturday, with Brazil promoting itself as a global alternative for rare earths in a market largely controlled by China.

Brazil’s president will begin his visit in New Delhi on Thursday by attending a global artificial intelligence summit, where he is expected to advocate for stronger regulations to curb AI-driven disinformation.

Brazil is India’s largest market in Latin America.

Lula’s visit follows Indian Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Brasília in July 2025, marking the first visit by an Indian premier in nearly six decades.

Earlier, in January, India’s Adani Group and Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer signed a cooperation agreement.

Both nations were hit by punishing US tariffs in 2025, when Lula spoke to Modi about the need to “defend multilateralism”, and Modi said that a “partnership between Global South nations benefits everyone.”

Washington pledged to slash those tariffs on Indian goods after a US-India trade deal was announced in early February.

"Both leaders would be reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations," India's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Bilateral trade between India and Brazil exceeded $12 billion in 2024. Brazil views India as an underexplored market for its exports, including cotton, seeds, teak, soybean oil, and various minerals.

