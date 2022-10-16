Brazil's Neymar faces trial for fraud ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022

Brazil's Neymar faces trial for fraud ahead of FIFA World Cup 20222 min read . 02:24 PM IST
- Neymar, his father and former leaderships of both Barcelona and Brazilian club Santos face charges of fraud
Former Brazil forward Neymar will face trial in Spain to determine whether he and others committed fraud by joining the Catalan club from Santos back in 2013. The trial starts in Barcelona on Monday.
Neymar, his father, who is also his agent, and the former leaderships of both Barcelona and Brazilian club Santos face charges of fraud and unfair competition. They are accused of hiding the real cost of his transfer with the goal of not paying money that DIS, a private Brazilian company, says it is owed as the rightful owners of 40% of Neymar's player rights.
DIS has pleaded 5-year jail term for Neymar, his father and former Barcelona executives Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu
Neymar will be obliged to attend trial, expected to last until the end of October, unless the judge grants him permission to miss a session owing to the Football World Cup which is opening on 21 November in Qatar.
The lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that DIS only received its due percentage from the 17 million euros ($16.5 million) that Barcelona and Santos initially announced as the transfer fee between the clubs, while the real cost was some 82 million euros ($79.7 million). An investigative judge in Spain has already said that the real cost was at least 83.3 million euros ($81 million), as quoted by AP.
“Neymar the player, with the complicity of his parents, and of Barcelona and its executives at the time, and of Santos at a later date, defrauded the legitimate economic interests of DIS, cheating not only the company but violating the confidence that had been placed in him," Paulo M. Nasser, lawyer for DIS, said.
DIS and Spanish state prosecutors accuse Rosell of making an extra payment of 40 million euros ($38.8 million) directly to Neymar and his family, of which DIS received nothing, to secure his move to Camp Nou.
Neymar made his highly anticipated move to Spain at age 21 amid massive fanfare. While he thrilled fans with outrageous goals and helped win the club's last Champions League title, Neymar became a chronic headache for the club, including the soap opera of an exit to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 that Bartomeu did everything he could to stop.
Neymar's move from Santos also got Barcelona in trouble with Spain's tax office. In 2016, Barcelona paid a fine of 5.5 million euros to settle a separate case brought by authorities. In that settlement, the club acknowledged it had made “an error in the fiscal planning of the player's transfer."
(With inputs from agencies)
