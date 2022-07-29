Breaking: Explosion at Kabul international cricket ground. Watch video1 min read . Updated: 29 Jul 2022, 07:26 PM IST
- Explosion happened at Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday. A total of 4 people were injured
An explosion went off inside Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. As many as 4 people were injured during the incident, however, no fatalities were reported.