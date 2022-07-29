OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Breaking: Explosion at Kabul international cricket ground. Watch video
An explosion went off inside Kabul's main cricket stadium during a domestic league match on Friday, an official of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said. As many as 4 people were injured during the incident, however, no fatalities were reported. 

The spectators were seen rushing to safety as chaos ensued after the explosion as there were tensions among all those present in the stadium.

"The match was going on between two teams in Shpageza League, and during the match a blast happened; four civilians in the crowd have been injured," the Chief Executive of ACB, Nassib Khan, said in a statement.

Apparently, the second innings is underway following the blast.

The Shpageeza Cricket League, which was modeled as an IPL-style professional T20 league, was established by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in 2013. Initially, the tournament featured five teams, and the inaugural edition was won by the Speenghar Tigers, but as Afghanistan emerged as a potential powerhouse in international cricket, three more teams have been added to the tournament, representing different provinces of the country, Crictracker reported.

