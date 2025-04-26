Breast cancer survivor to run marathon topless after double mastectomy, flaunt scars, ‘I accept the way I am’

Louise Butcher will run topless in the London Marathon this weekend to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now. A breast cancer survivor, she aims to promote body positivity and self-acceptance after undergoing mastectomies. Her efforts have raised $4,650 for the charity and inspired many others.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Apr 2025, 04:37 PM IST
Breast cancer survivor to run marathon topless after double mastectomy, flaunt scars, ‘I accept the way I am’(Instagram/louisebutcher39)

This weekend, Louise Butcher will take part in the London Marathon to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now charity. And, she will run topless.

She was diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in April 2022 and underwent two mastectomies by August 2022. She bravely chose not to get reconstructive surgery as she wanted to feel proud of her own skin.

After five rounds of radiotherapy, she ran her first virtual London Marathon in October 2022. On April 21, 2024, she became the first woman to run the marathon topless. She flaunted her mastectomy scars during the run.

Louise also joined a topless swim event for charity in November 2024. She is currently touring the UK, running in cities like Bath, Cardiff and London.

“I’m proud of myself and everyone else who has jumped on board to make topless running more normal and something that people can connect with. I feel great and really strong at the moment,” she told the New York Post.

“I didn’t feel the need to stick with social norms and get reconstructive surgery. I accept the way I am — and it’s something I’ve learnt to control despite what others think,” she added.

Raise awareness about breast cancer

Louise wants to raise awareness about lobular breast cancer and promote body positivity. She chose to run topless to send a strong message of self-acceptance.

Many people, including women and breast cancer surgeons, support her and praise her bravery, per NY Post. Louise raised $4,650 (nearly 4 lakh) for the charity Breast Cancer Now through her marathon effort.

Encouraged by the positive response, she has now started a running tour across the UK. She hopes her actions inspire others to feel proud of their bodies.

“People saw me topless, and they were crying, women were shouting my name – it was just unbelievable…I think people can relate because it's real,” she said.

First Published:26 Apr 2025, 04:37 PM IST
