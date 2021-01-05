Brexit arrives, for better or worse

Forty-eight years after the U.K. entered what would become the European Union and more than four years after voters shocked David Cameron’s government by voting to leave, Brexit is no longer only a gleam in Nigel Farage’s eye. As of last weekend, Britons have joined Americans in those crowded “Other Passport" lanes in European airports and British trade faces more red tape.

Whatever its merits as policy, Brexit was an important test of the U.K. political system. Most of the British establishment hates Brexit as much as the U.S. establishment hates Donald Trump. But instead of following the European pattern of holding repeated referendums until voters return the “right" answer, the political glitterati bowed to the people’s will. Like Brexit or loathe it, that is how democracy is supposed to work.

It is also a personal triumph for Boris Johnson. Prime Minister Johnson took office with a Parliament hopelessly deadlocked on Brexit. He maneuvered his opponents into allowing him to call an election on a date of his choosing, won some of Labour’s safest seats to gain a solid majority, and—to the astonishment and chagrin of his critics—negotiated an agreement that won the backing of both hardline Tory Brexiteers and the head of the Labour opposition.

That he pulled all this off despite the pandemic eroding his government’s standing in the polls, and sending him to critical care, only emphasizes the extraordinary nature of his success. It remains to be seen what Mr. Johnson will make of Brexit, but he has already joined Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair on the short list of post-imperial British leaders who made a mark on world history.

It is also much too soon to tell how Brexit will work out in practice. Raising barriers to travel and trade is not a recipe for economic growth, and the world-beating U.K. financial sector is particularly vulnerable. Still, both Britain and the EU may find offsetting advantages. Without Eurosceptic Brits dragging their feet, Europeans are now free to tighten the “ever closer union" that many hope will make the EU a more significant world power. And freed from the regulatory burdens of EU membership, Britain has the chance to engage more deeply with faster growing economies around the world.

For the U.S., Brexit is a challenge. Britain’s egress from the EU didn’t only widen the English Channel; the Atlantic Ocean is going to be harder to cross. Without the U.K., the EU is likely over time to become less Atlanticist, more statist and more inward looking. It will almost inevitably seek to define itself in juxtaposition to America in various ways. The rush to sign an investment treaty with China despite public requests for delay and consultations from senior members of the incoming U.S. administration is a sign of things to come as the center of gravity of the post-Brexit EU shifts east.

And the United Kingdom may shrink too. Brexit was unpopular in Scotland, and a plurality of Scots currently tell pollsters they would vote to secede from Britain if a new referendum is held. Scexit would have serious implications for U.S. security and the future of NATO. Although the Scottish National Party dropped its longstanding opposition to NATO in 2012, it remains fiercely opposed to nuclear weapons. This means that an independent Scotland might seek to ban both British and American nuclear submarines from its waters, a stance that could make Scottish membership in NATO impossible.

Brexit has been on the table since Jan. 2013 when then-Prime Minister David Cameron, hoping to eliminate Brexit as a divisive issue in British politics, announced that he intended to renegotiate the terms of Britain’s EU membership and ask British voters to endorse the agreement in a referendum. The failure of the Obama administration to take this issue seriously, to try to facilitate a U.K.-EU agreement palatable to British voters, was the first of a number of unmistakable signals from Washington that Europe was no longer an important foreign policy priority.

Any Cold War American administration would have seen a potential rift between key NATO allies—to say nothing of the potential break-up of Britain—as a major national security challenge demanding a focused response. In the Obama years, Washington mostly yawned when the subject came up; then President-elect Trump suggested that the U.K. name Mr. Farage as its ambassador to the U.S. Neither approach did much to strengthen our trans-Atlantic alliances or to protect American interests as Brexit moved forward.

But there are weighty consequences to Britain’s EU departure, and the Biden administration will need a more proactive European and Atlantic policy to avoid the worst. Promoting an Open Atlantic trade agreement, supporting Franco-British military cooperation and working to rejuvenate NATO can strengthen critical U.S. alliances even as the U.K. and the EU go their politically separate ways.

