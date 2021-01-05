Subscribe
Brexit arrives, for better or worse
A sign aims to the Brexit zone at the port of Zeebrugge, where new systems for the U.K. traffic are tested on the first weekday after the end of Brexit transition period, in Zeebrugge, Belgium.

Brexit arrives, for better or worse

4 min read . 11:00 AM IST Walter Russell Mead , The Wall Street Journal

  • With Britain gone, the U.S. will find it even harder to influence EU policy.

Forty-eight years after the U.K. entered what would become the European Union and more than four years after voters shocked David Cameron’s government by voting to leave, Brexit is no longer only a gleam in Nigel Farage’s eye. As of last weekend, Britons have joined Americans in those crowded “Other Passport" lanes in European airports and British trade faces more red tape.

Whatever its merits as policy, Brexit was an important test of the U.K. political system. Most of the British establishment hates Brexit as much as the U.S. establishment hates Donald Trump. But instead of following the European pattern of holding repeated referendums until voters return the “right" answer, the political glitterati bowed to the people’s will. Like Brexit or loathe it, that is how democracy is supposed to work.

