Brexit arrives, for better or worse

Brexit arrives, for better or worse4 min read . 11:00 AM IST
- With Britain gone, the U.S. will find it even harder to influence EU policy.
Forty-eight years after the U.K. entered what would become the European Union and more than four years after voters shocked David Cameron’s government by voting to leave, Brexit is no longer only a gleam in Nigel Farage’s eye. As of last weekend, Britons have joined Americans in those crowded “Other Passport" lanes in European airports and British trade faces more red tape.
Whatever its merits as policy, Brexit was an important test of the U.K. political system. Most of the British establishment hates Brexit as much as the U.S. establishment hates Donald Trump. But instead of following the European pattern of holding repeated referendums until voters return the “right" answer, the political glitterati bowed to the people’s will. Like Brexit or loathe it, that is how democracy is supposed to work.
